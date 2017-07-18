Comittee set up to name new Islamabad Airport

As the completion date of the Islamabad international airport grows closer, the Federal cabinet has taken the decision of forming a committee with the purpose of proposing a name for the new facility.

The committee is comprised of the Minister of Ports and Shipping, Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddique, The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb and Barrister Zafarullah.

It is a praiseworthy decision by the Prime Minister to form a committee of renowned cabinet members to produce a name that would be acceptable to the entire nation.

Naturally it is hoped the name will not be anything controversial, or political as such names may be subject change later in the case of a change in government as we have previously experienced in certain projects, for example, the change in name of ‘People Open University’ which was renamed to ‘Allama Iqbal Open University’.