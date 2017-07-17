Hotline contact between India, Pakistan DGMOs over LoC violations

RAWALPINDI: A hotline contact between the Pakistan and Indian Director General Military Operations (DGMO) was established on Monday, a day after a Line of Control violation by the Indian army which subsequently resulted in the death of four Pakistani soldiers, according to details.

The Pakistani DGMO registered his protest on the attack on the Pakistan Army vehicle and was also quoted as saying that the Pakistan Army reserves the right to respond to Indian aggression, according to details.

The Pakistani DGMO warned India to stop their routine LoC violations.

On Sunday, the Indian army attacked a Pakistan Army vehicle along the Neelam River in Athmuqam area of Azad Kashmir, four Pak Army soldiers died on the spot as the vehicle fell in the river, according to Inter Services Public Relations.