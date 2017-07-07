JUI-F protests in Senate against disappearance of Mufti Ameer

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Friday staged a walk out and also protested against disappearance of its leader in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights.

Senators belonging to JUI-F staged a walk out against behaviour of the committee chairman. The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Senator Mohsin Leghari in the chair.

Senator Hamdullah of JUI-F lodged a strong protest against abduction and disappearance of Mufti Ameer Zaman for the last three months. He said that family of the abducted Mufti Zaman was in distressful condition. He asked the committee to take notice of his abduction, saying the committee must be informed that which law-enforcement agency has had picked Mufti Zaman so that action could be taken.

Senator Mohsin Leghari regretted that it was not in the ambit of the committee. JUI-F leader said that person like Raymond Davis had great esteem here but Pakistanis have no respect in their own homeland. On this occasion, both Mohsin Leghari and Hamdullah exchanged harsh words.

Hafiz Hamdullah, addressing the chairman, said if he had showed same anger on the IG then abducted persons could have been recovered. In protest, Hafiz Hamdullah staged a protest walk out.

Senator Sitara Imtiaz expressing concern over abduction of persons asked to conduct inquiry into the matter. She said police were also expressing ignorance from the matter then who had picked these persons.

On the occasion, the committee was also briefed about disappearance of four social workers from Badin. It assured that abducted persons would be recovered soon. The committee decided to raise this issue in the next meeting. It said that notices have been issued to concerned officials who would brief the committee during the next meeting.