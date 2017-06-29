Iram Javed to replace injured Bismah Maroof in Women’s World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Iram Javed as a replacement for Bismah Maroof, who was ruled out of the Women’s Cricket World Cup after injuring her right hand during fielding against England earlier this week.

Maroof, who captains Pakistan in T20s, injured her right hand while diving on the field against England Women in Leicester on June 27. She immediately left the field and was later seen wearing a sling in the dressing room.

Maroof’s exit comes as a big blow to Pakistan, with fast bowler Asmavia Iqbal admitting after the 107-run loss to England that her presence was missed.

Iram Javed, 25, has played seven ODIs and 19 T20Is for 138 runs and four wickets, but she has not represented Pakistan since the Asia Cup T20 final in December last year, which it lost by 17 runs.

Pakistan will next face India in Derby on Sunday, July 2.