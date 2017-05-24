Weather to remain hot, dry: MET dept

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, the PMD forecast.

Past weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Makran and Kalat divisions of Balochistan.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours (mm):

Balochistan: Lasbella 08, Khuzdar 01

Yesterday’s highest temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 47°C, Jacobabad 46°C, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkar, Padidan, Dalbandin, Rahim Yar Khan 45°C.