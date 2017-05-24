US lawmakers call on Aizaz in Houston; assure support

Sheila offers to coordinate visit of congressional delegation to Pakistan

An American congressional group during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry expressed a strong commitment to work to strengthen ties between the two countries, acknowledging sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The group included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green and Congressman Bato O’Rourke along with the select community members met the ambassador during his visit to Houston. Extending warm welcome to the ambassador, who assumed his ambassadorial responsibilities this year, Green assured his commitment to strengthen Pak-US relations by supporting the Pakistani caucus in the House of Representatives.

Green, who is serving seventh term in the US House of Representatives, also appreciated the role being played by the Pakistani community to the greater American society. Speaking on the occasion, O’Rourke thanked the Pakistan government and its people for their enormous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Sheila expressed her desire to work with Ambassador Aizaz and the Pakistani-American community to coordinate visit of the congressional delegation to Pakistan. Sheila is serving 11th term and greatly appreciated Ambassador Aizaz’s continued hard work and dedication to the US and the people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz apprised the lawmakers the role Pakistan has been playing as the front line state in the war against terrorism and the staggering cost it has paid in terms of loss of precious lives. He informed them of the successes of Pakistan’s security forces in defeating the forces of extremism and intolerance in FATA and tribal areas.

He said that the government was committed to root out this menace. He also informed the Congressional group about the significant improvement in security and economic situation that was helping create new economic opportunities and attracting foreign investors from all over the world. On the occasion, he also underscored the important role being played by the Pakistani-Americans who are acting as a bridge between the two countries.

The ambassador was honoured by Green by a certificate of special congressional recognition on his first official visit to Houston. Sheila also presented a certificate to the ambassador and appreciated his efforts to promote relations between the people of Pakistan and the US. Aizaz also visited New Jersey at the weekend where he addressed a gathering of the Pakistani-American community at an event organised by the Pakistan-American Council of USA (PACUSA).

The event was also attended by local state senators, assemblymen and women and the mayor. In their remarks, Senator Sam Thompson, Senator Ray Lezniak, and Assembly Woman Nancy Pinkin appreciated the role of the Pakistani Diaspora in promoting harmony among communities and contributing to the development of the United States.

Aizaz briefed the audience about the rapid pace with which Pakistan was defeating the forces of terrorism and achieving great strides in the economic prosperity. Earlier, the ambassador participated in a separate interactive session with a select gathering of Pakistani community notables. The meetings were useful in building a close relationship with the diaspora.