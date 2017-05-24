Suicide attempt: Jail officials suspended

MULTAN: Two officials of district jail have been suspended in the wake of an initial inquiry into an alleged suicide attempt by main accused of Wapda Employees Cooperative Housing Society (WECHS) scam.

District Jail Superintendent Malik Asif Azeem said on Tuesday Head Warder of the jail Tayyab and patrolling official Gul Muhammad were suspended following the initial inquiry conducted by DIG Prisons Multan division Malik Shoukat. Saeed Khan, former WECHS secretary, who was arrested on March 24 last year by NAB Multan in the housing society scam, had allegedly attempted suicide by injuring his throat with a razor last Monday. He was admitted to the ICU of Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition.

Jail Superintendent has brushed aside the possibility of murder attempt on Saeed.