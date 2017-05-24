PTV Global likely to be converted to entertainment channel for children

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information is likely to convert the state-run Pakistan Television’s Global channel into the first-ever official children entertainment network.

“This move [to establish a children’s channel] is aimed at promoting children entertainment industry in order to create awareness among children about their rights, culture, tradition and values,” said State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

“Several meetings have been held with prominent broadcasting industry people and soon the plan for converting the PTV Global into children’s channel will be implemented,” she told reporters at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (Szabist). She added that no focus has been given at government level for the past 35 years to children entertainment, adding further that all attempts to educate our youth utilising indigenous resources will be made.

Marriyum also highlighted the role of media in promoting a positive image of the society and country, adding that media should collaborate with the government to promote a positive image of the country.