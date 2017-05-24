PFA seizes 30 tonnes of adulterated honey from factory

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in the late hours of Tuesday carried out a raid, recovering at least 30 tonnes of adulterated honey from a factory of a famous herbal company.

It was later decided by the PFA that all honey manufacturers would subsequently be checked.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of PFA director general in Manawan area. According to them, the famous herbal industry was mixing industrial grade colour in honey and the packing area was extremely unhygienic with spider webs present all over the place.

Blue drums were being used to store honey which have been strictly prohibited by the PFA. After the raid, Noorul Amin Mengal, PFA DG, directed his field teams to inspect every honey manufacturing factory in the province.

A PFA team also sealed the famous BYOB café in Gulberg for extremely unhygienic cleanliness conditions.