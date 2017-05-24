Pakistan-Canadian Sabrina Rehman among top five educators in Canada

May 24, 2017 BY Agencies

Islamabad: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognised a Pakistani-Canadian as the top five educators across Canada.

Ms Sabrina Rehman works at Little Scholars Montessori in Ottawa, Canada.

She received the 2017 Prime Minister’s Award (PMA) for Excellence in Education during a week-long meeting with the Governor General David Johnston and the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

PMA for Excellence in Education honours the outstanding and innovative educators for leadership, exemplary practices and their commitment to education.

Award winning engineer turned educator pioneered a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) based programme as the Curriculum Development Director at Little Scholars Montessori.