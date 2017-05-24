No loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar hours

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has worked out a load management plan for the holy month of Ramazan.According to details available, there would be no load shedding during Sehri and Iftar hours.However, the final plan is yet to be approved by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. As per new recommendations, industrial sector will witness eight hours of power cuts.

Under Ramazan load management plan, rural areas will witness as much as six hours of load shedding while there will be maximum of three hours of power cuts in urban areas. Sources privy to development reveal that Ramazan load management plan would not be implemented in areas where electricity theft is a common practice.