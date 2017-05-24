Newark Airport shuts down after engine fire prompts evacuation

WASHINGTON: Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey temporarily shut down late Tuesday after an engine fire prompted the evacuation of an airplane, officials said.

Reports of five minor injuries also surfaced. The airport is a major international hub near New York City.

“Newark Airport is temporarily closed due to deployment of emergency chutes on a plane with an apparent engine fire,” a post on the airport´s official Twitter account said.

However, the airport reopened an hour after the incident. The airport authorities also warned to “expect delays remainder of night.”

A passenger posted video of the plane on the tarmac surrounded by vehicles with flashing lights. “Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide,” the user had tweeted.

Another Twitter user posted that there were “no visible signs of smoke or fire but the captain said we’re evacuating and attendants popped slides.”

United Airlines Flight 1579 bound for San Francisco halted its take-off as it was taxiing on the runway, local media reported. It was due to depart at 9:22 pm (0122 GMT Wednesday).

In a statement, United Airlines spokesperson Jonathan Guerin said, “During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft.”

“At this time we have a report of only one minor injury. Customers are being transported back to the terminal. We are working to get our customers to San Francisco as soon as possible.”