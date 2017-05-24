NAB calls for Mustafa Kamal’s statement

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau [NAB] the other day summoned chief of Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal for recording his statement in a case of illegal sale of plots on Wednesday (today).

The case involves the illegal sale of some 400 11-square-yard plots allocated for seashell craft sellers near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine when Kamal was Nazim of the city.

The plots were purported to be merged together to increase their size and later sold off to various people. Kamal is likely to give a written reply over the case. His statement will be added to the case file.