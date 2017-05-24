Kulbhushan to be penalized as per law: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said all political parties are united on the issues of national security.

In an interview, he said all parliamentarians have taken oath for upholding Pakistan’s interest first.

Ahsan Iqbal said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be punished according to law and constitution of the country.

To a question, he said action has been taken against those who created rift in civil and military relations.

The Minister stressed the need to promote healthy society instead of creating anarchy.

Commenting on next fiscal budget, he said the budget deficit has been decreased to 4.6 per cent which was nine per cent in 2013.