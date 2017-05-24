Independent media must progress in open, transparent manner: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered delegation comprising senior officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) held a meeting with NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry the other day.

Headed by Chairman Mian Aamer Mehmood, the PBA delegation included Sultan Lakhani, Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Shakeel Masud Hussain and Tahir A Khan.

During the meeting, matters relating to the media industry, the role of the media towards safeguarding national and security interests, issues of national importance and the Axact case came under discussion.

The NAB chairman asked the media heads to play their role in promoting national interests, safeguard their social and religious values.

The delegation raised its concerns regarding the Axact scandal and suspected some media channels of being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.

The NAB chairman warned that the government would not tolerate any anything that tarnished the image of the country or violates laws of the land. He said efforts are being directed to make sure that the independent media makes progress in an open, efficient and transparent manner.