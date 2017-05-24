IHC gives Indian citizen Uzma permission to travel to India

ISLAMABAD: Indian citizen Uzma, who married a Pakistani man, has been given the permission to travel to India by the IHC.

An Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, submitted by her husband on Tuesday.

The court also ordered the police to provide her security until she reaches Wagah Border.

When Tahir expressed his wish to meet her in private, Uzma refused.

Justice Kayani remarked that if Uzma does not want to meet Tahir she won’t be coerced.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a 6-page reply to the high court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama [nikkah papers].

The reply also claimed that Tahir’s affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma is allowed to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

Uzma, 20, sought refuge at the Indian High Commission last week asked to be repatriated to India after her marriage to Tahir Ali, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming she came to know later that Ali was already married and had four children. Her claims were denied by Tahir.

On May 9, the Pakistani foreign office said Uzma would only be sent back once all legal requirements in the case are completed.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir met each other in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3, according to Tahir.

The complicated case took another turn as Uzma’s brother on Tuesday reiterated her earlier claims of travelling to Pakistan.

However, these claims were challenged by her husband, who even provided details of a private conversation in which Uzma seemed to know about his first marriage.

Moreover, their Nikkah video also surfaced in which there were no signs of violence or intimidation.