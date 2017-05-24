Hussain Nawaz objects to SBP, SECP representatives in JIT

Islamabad: Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, objected to two members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks case.

The members objected to, Amir Aziz and Bilal Rasool, represent the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) respectively.

Mr Hussain in a written plea submitted to the Supreme Court stated that the mentioned members have political connections and therefore should not be on the committee.

The plea states that the accused have links to the former President Parvez Musharraf and Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). It stated that instead the committee should comprise of five members committee.

Mr Nawaz asked the Supreme Court’s special bench to replace the two members for unbiased and transparent inquiry.