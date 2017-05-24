Group clash in Karachi leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

KARACHI: A group clash in Karachi left one person dead while five others were injured, it was reported.

According to details, two groups locked horns at Korangi area and opened fire at each other due to which several people were injured. They also attacked each other with batons.

The victims were rushed to Jinnah Hospital where one of the injured succumbed to his wounds.

A motorcycle was also set ablaze during the clash.

Police stated that the fight broke out when the locals prohibited them from sitting in the area.

Inspector General Sindh took notice of the incident and has ordered immediate arrest of the culprits.