Family protests at Fawara Chowk following death of 11 year old boy in DHQ hospital

RAWALPINDI: The relatives of an 11-year-old boy who died in the emergency department of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Rawalpindi protested in the hospital the other day.

Nayyar had reportedly fallen down from the roof of his house and was critically injured in Hassanabdal about five days ago. His father had rushed him to the DHQ.

However, as doctors at the emergency ward of the DHQ tended to the boy’s wounds, Nayyar succumbed to his injuries and died.

After the boy’s death, his family placed his body at Fawara Chowk in Raja Bazaar and blocked one of the busiest intersections in the garrison city. The protesters accused the doctors of negligence and urged the government to initiate legal action against them.

Istikhar Ahmed, Nayyar’s father, told the media that doctors at the DHQ did not attend to his son on Monday night when he urged them to provide medical care to his son. He alleged that they remained preoccupied with their mobile phones.

Ahmed further alleged that negligence and delay in providing medical treatment to Nayyer led to his death.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the DHQ Dr Khalid Randhawa while talking to a media outlet stated that an inquiry will be launched into the case. Dr Randhawa assured that action would be taken against the doctors if they were found to be guilty of neglecting the patient.