Buddhist monks praise love, hospitality of Pakistani people

ISLAMABAD: Buddhist monks who were part of the delegation participating in ‘Vesakh Mela’ celebrations arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division have praised the hospitality, love and respect given by Pakistani people to them. They said, “Preservation and maintenance of our sacred places by the officials is evident of the level of respect Pakistan has for our religious beliefs”.

A delegation of around 40 Buddhist monks and visitors from Sri Lanka headed by Professor N. Gnanaratana reached Pakistan on Sunday to attend `Vesak Mela’ celebrations being arranged by NH&LH Division.

Head of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks’ delegation, Professor N. Gnanaratana said, “Pakistan is a real friend of Sri Lanka who always stood with it in conflicted situations, natural calamities and every hour of need which the whole Sri Lankan nation acknowledge and admire”. Referring to a famous quote, “A friend in need is a friend indeed”, Professor N. Gnanaratana said, “Pakistan is true friend of Sri Lanka and this is not only the observation of Sri Lankan government but the ordinary people also think in this way”. He said, “Whenever there is any debate or issue at international forums, Pakistan has always raised its voice in favour of Sri Lanka”.

Both the countries have many cultural similarities and have great love and respect for each other’s religion, he said. Professor N. Gnanaratana said Pakistan and China are two of the countries which always extended unconditional support and love to Sri Lanka and its people. The female Buddhist monks including P. Dhammanande, M. Seelapriga and A. Summanaseeli, they said, “We are in Pakistan for the first time and very excited about our journey to the sacred places of Taxila and Takht Bai”. They said, “We are impressed with the arrangements of this festival in Pakistan, warm welcome by the officials and hospitality of Pakistani people. It is just like we are at our second home”.

The Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks was taken to the historical Buddhist spots of Taxila and Takht Bai by the officials of the NH&LH Division where they performed their religious rituals. The officials of the division briefed the monks about the historical significance of these places.

The opening ceremony of Vesakh Mela was attended by Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, NH&LH Division, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and High Commissioner of Sri Lanka for Pakistan, Maj. General (R) Jayanath C.P Lokuketagodage. The Vesak day is celebrated to commemorate events of significance to the Buddhist of all traditions: the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha. The Vesak festival, also known as Buddha Purnima (full moon) and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed traditionally on different days in all Buddhist countries of Asia and other parts of the world.