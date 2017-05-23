Weather to remain hot, dry: Met Dept

Most areas of the country will experience hot and dry weather in the next twenty four hours. A shallow westerly wave is present along north-west Balochistan and its adjoining areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

However, rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Hazara, Bannu, Multan, D.G.Khan, Kalat, Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, upper FATA, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, the PMD forecasted.

Rainfall received in last 24 hours:

KP: Bannu 16, Parachinar 08, Mirkhani, Kakul, Balakot 02, Punjab: Murree 13, Rawalpindi, Kasur 02, Kamra 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Garidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad 02, Sindh: Dadu 05, Balochistan: Zhob, Khuzdar 02.

Yesterday’s highest temperatures:

Dalbandin 46°C, Nokkundi 45°C, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrund 43°C.