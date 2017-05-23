‘Universal Periodic Report vital for HR data’

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha on Tuesday said that the development of Universal Periodic Report (UPR) is important so that all of the data and initiatives with regard to human rights, women, children and vulnerable groups can be shared by the provinces and adequately presented in the UPR.

Addressing the provincial consultation on Pakistan’s 3rd Universal Periodic Review Report held here at a local hotel on Tuesday, she said that one should be very careful while giving a statement.

She said that collective efforts were required to solve problems and the role of government and civil society was of high importance in this regard.

Federal Secretary said that the co-groups of all stakeholders should be set up within the regional offices to handle things in a more effective manner. The participants gave their recommendations with regard to the UPR.

Rabiya requested the participants to give recommendations in a written form within one week, adding that a comprehensive synopsis would be prepared in the light of all these recommendations.

Consultation process must continue as all of us want to progress and prosperity of the country and its people for which collective struggle is required, she added.

Human Rights (HR) Director General Muhammad Hassan Mangi gave a detailed presentation on the topic, while HR Regional Director Lubna Mansoor and others were also present.

It may be mentioned here that the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique mechanism of the Human Rights Council (HRC) aimed at improving the human rights situation.