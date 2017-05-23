‘Trump had already said what I wanted to say’ – Nawaz explains why he chose not to speak at Riyadh Summit

RIYADH: Contracting media reports that he wasn’t invited to address the US Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh on Sunday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif explained that he had opted out of speaking at the event.

Talking exclusively to The Dependent the premier claimed that US President Donald Trump’s keynote speech contained everything that he had wanted to say.

“I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Mr Trump stole my speech, although the words were absolutely identical and it’s an issue that runs in the Trump family, but let’s just say that he said everything I would’ve said on the day,” Nawaz stressed.

The PM added that just repeating what the US President had already conveyed to the audience would’ve resulted in a more embarrassing situation for Pakistan than is currently.

“It’s been years since we last replicated the US narrative word for word. Of course, repeating His Highness King Salman would’ve been easy, but that’s what we’ll be doing at home, not in front of the audience in Riyadh.”

When pressed Nawaz conceded that he wasn’t aware how and when Trump stole his speech.

“I saw Sartaj (Aziz) WhatsApping during the two-hour flight while I was rehearsing the address. But I would neither name anyone, nor am I looking for a full time foreign minister,” the PM said.