Teenager jumps off from mobile tower in Multan

MULTAN: A 15-year-old was critically injured after he attempted jumping from a mobile tower on Multan’s Masoom Shah Road early Tuesday morning.

As per police reports, the teenager left his house following a domestic dispute and climbed a mobile tower. His family tried to get him down but he did not agree.

The family then called Rescue 1122 to the site. The Rescue 1122 team was attempting to bring the teenager down when he jumped from the tower.

The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital, where he is currently under treatment. As per the paramedics, the teenager in a critical condition. A case has been registered against the teenager at Delhi Gate police station for attempted suicide.