Suhail Anwar Sial appointed as Sindh home minister

KARACHI: The Sindh Government on Tuesday appointed Suhail Anwar Sial as Sindh’s home minister and added the Agriculture and Mineral department to his portfolio.

The additional portfolio of Information Department was assigned to the Minister of Transport Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah, while the department of Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr was added to Dr Sikandar Mendhro’s portfolio, as per the notification issued by the Sindh government.