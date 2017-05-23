Sindh govt’s failure to transfer waste management responsibilities: SHC seeks reply

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court sought a reply from the provincial government on Tuesday over why it has not yet transferred the responsibilities of collecting and disposing garbage to the local government.

The case filed by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar against Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) was heard by a two-member bench headed by Justice Munib.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Supreme Court had ordered Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to suspend its operations and hand over the work and sanitation projects in the province to the local government.

However, added the lawyer, nearly two months have passed but neither the board has suspended its operations nor have the responsibilities been handed over to the local government.

The petition stated the respondents should abide by the Supreme Court’s order under Article 187 (issuance and execution of processes of Supreme Court) of the Constitution.

Therefore, the court has issued notices to the Sindh government and other respondents, seeking reply in the case by June 1.

The respondents include the local government and SSWB, among others.

In March, the Supreme Court had issued orders to the SSWMB to hand over its responsibilities to the local government.