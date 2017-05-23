SHC grants protective bail to 11 people involved in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has conceded to granting bail to 11 people charged for being involved in the incendiary speech on August 22, 2016, and for the subsequent attack on media houses.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday (today), the bail applications were approved and the petitioners were asked to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Cases against the petitioners were lodged at Artillery Maidan police station in the city.

On Monday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar stated that the SHC had accepted his application and consequently granted him and another party leader Aamir Khan protective bail in different cases.

The cases were filed after MQM’s founding leader — in a speech to participants of a hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club on August 22, 2016 — incited party workers following which they took to the streets, ransacked media houses and vandalised property.