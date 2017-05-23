‘Rulers’ join Bangladesh in hanging innocents: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has said that rulers wanted to execute innocent people by introducing Bangladesh model in Pakistan.

Talking to journalists here, he claimed that 23 social media activists of their party were picked up on the orders of the interior minister while one of their party’s workers was brought from Quetta in armoured personnel career as if he was a big terrorist.

“When we asked from FIA officials the reason for detaining our workers, they responded that army was after them,” he said. He asked Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of this propaganda.

“Pakistan is a democratic country where media is free and people should be given an opportunity to enjoy a freedom of expression according to articles 4, 14, and 19 of the constitution as people could not be detained by using state operators this way,” he said.

He also said that PTI would hold a strong protest in Islamabad on this count. “We want to know that under which law our workers were picked up while no FIR was registered against them,” he claimed. To a question, Fawad said that the proceedings of JIT should not be kept in secret as it was a ‘national’ issue, therefore it must be made public.