PTI stages protest against arrest of social media activists

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday, condemning the arrest of social media activists and a raid at the party’s social media cell in Peshawar.

The protest was led by MNA Asad Umar, a senior leader of the party, along with its Karachi president Firdous Shamim Naqvi. They said that freedom of expression is the basic right of an individual and no one can suppress this basic right.

Speaking to the participants Asad Umar said due to the advent of the social media, it has become easier for everyone to voice out their opinion and that the social media team of PTI is nothing less than its backbone. He further said that the PTI will no longer tolerate the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) raids on their offices.

He also said that they were protesting the arrest of Dr Faisal Ranjha as well, who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s social media team, adding that the PTI stands for everyone and not only their own party.

He further remarked that the FIA did not do anything when Panama scandal surfaced but have become very active now that social activists have to be arrested.

He said that the PTI rejects all allegations against them about trying to malign the Pakistani Army.