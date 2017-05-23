PML-N believes in freedom of press, says Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif says PML-N government believes in freedom of Press.

In his congratulatory message to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Dastoor Group he said the journalist community has been playing a central role in strengthening democratic system in the country.

He said their election is an evidence of trust reposed in them by the journalist fraternity.

Chief Minister expressed the hope the newly elected representatives of PFUJ will utilize their capabilities to resolve problems faced by their community.