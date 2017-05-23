PHC and district administrations join hands against quackery

The Punjab Healthcare Commission and district administrations have joined hands for the eradication of quackery, and under section 36 of the PHC Act 2010, deputy commissioners have been authorised to nominate district officers to seal quacks’ premises.

Another primary action which can be taken by the district administration is to constitute District Monitoring Committee, which will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority will act as the secretary, while the latter will also prepare and maintain a database of quacks, and report progress to the Commission and Committee, which will take action against quacks as per the PHC Act.

After sealing the outlet, a report will be sent to the PHC, which will conduct a hearing. After a thorough evaluation of the case, the Commission will send a disposal order to the district administration for taking action or for de-sealing the outlet.

The authorised officers, may be assistant commissioners, CEOs, DHOs, or any other official nominated, will take action under section 36 of the PHC Act, and the powers have been already delegated to the commissioners and deputy commissioners by the Commission to ensure sealing of quacks’ businesses. The officers will coordinate with other concerned authorities, identify ‘hot spots’ of quackery and also facilitate the PHC enforcement staff. It was recommended that the Health Intelligence Cells may be created as well.

It was also suggested that action should be taken against wall chalking and other advertisement modes. Moreover, public awareness campaigns will be launched for which the PHC has offered a helping hand as well.

In the penultimate orientation workshop with the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district health authorities, the PHC enlightened the Gujranwalla administration on Tuesday about the anti-quackery strategy, implementation of different laws and regulations, and role of the district administration. The district health officers were given guidelines for visiting quacks’ outlets, and the procedure to prepare reports and collect evidence.

Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing on the working of the commission, especially on the various steps taken so far for eradicating the quackery. He gave an overview of the PHC’s regulatory mandate, development and implementation of the MSDS in all the healthcare facilities. He said that the PHC is a statutory body for regulating the healthcare service delivery.

He also talked at length about the magnitude, variants, health hazards and unethical promotions through various types of the media, especially the traditional means, which could be stopped by the district administration.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Muhammad Asif assured action against the quacks for making the campaign successful. He appreciated the PHC for taking various initiatives for providing better health facilities to the people in the province.