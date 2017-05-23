Pakistan condemns Manchester terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed grief and sorrow over the blast which hit a concert at Manchester Arena, in what now being suspected as a terrorist attack.

“We strongly condemn terrorist incident in #Manchester that caused loss of 19 precious human lives & injured scores,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a Twitter post earlier today.

“Pakistan expresses solidarity with Govt &ppl of UK & offers condolences to the bereaved families & pray for recovery of injured,” he tweeted.

At least 22 people were killed in a blast at a concert in the English city of Manchester late Monday night, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

British police said the incident, which left at least 50 people injured, was being suspected as a suicide attack. They added that the attacker had died at the site of the blast.