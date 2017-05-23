NTDC promotes officials in transition phase

A board of directors of National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has approved the promotions of General Manager (GM) to deputy managing director and eight chief engineers to general managers.

National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) is in a transition of becoming a corporate entity and it is going through the restructuring phase. For the purpose, board of directors NTDC has given approval for creation/re-designation of various posts including deputy managing director and general managers. The board of directors has promoted GM (Grid System Construction) Wajahat Saeed Rana as deputy managing director (asset development & management), while in the better interest of the company, eight chief engineers have also been promoted to the posts of general managers, NTDC said in a statement issued to media on Tuesday.

The NTDC also said in pursuance of recommendations by NTDC promotion board that Chief Engineer (grid system operations) Hyderabad Taj Muhammad Somro has been promoted as general manager (asset management) south. Similarly, Chief Engineer (Grid System Operations) Raja Liaqat Ali has also been promoted as general manager (asset management) north, and Chief Engineer Ghulam Murtaza promoted as general manager and placed at the disposal of CEO CPPA-G, while Chief Engineer (Coordination & Monitoring) Nasir Usman promoted as general manager (design and engineering). Furthermore, Chief Engineer Maqsood Ahmed Qureshi promoted as general manager (power system planning), Chief Engineer (Design & Standards) Bashir Ahmed Bhatti promoted as general manager (performance assessment), Chief Engineer (Dasu Transmission Line) Muhammad Afzal Khan promoted as general manager (project delivery) north and Chief Engineer (Extra High Voltage-II) Muhammad Ishaq promoted as general manager (project delivery) south.