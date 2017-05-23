Non-Profit Centre to treat 2 million diabetic patients

In order to provide specialised cure to over 2 million diabetic patients, the diabetic center has been established as a non-profit organisation at the suburbs of Islamabad (Phulgaran). This diabetic center would offer free of cost complete diagnosis, treatment and medicines to the needy people.

This diabetic center is South Asia’s first centre with international standards of quality care on a welfare basis. At present, the clinic provides medical services where 60 per cent under privileged diabetic patients were being cured, free of cost.

The diabetic center organised a fundraising event in Islamabad to share the progress of the center, raise awareness among its stakeholders, generate funds for smooth operations and complete construction of the building.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Diabetic Centre Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed, diabetic center staff members and officials of public and private sector organisations and philanthropists participated and contributed for the success of the diabetic center.

Since its launch in February 2014, the diabetic centre with five specialised doctors, operational laboratory and specialised units have treated over 44,788 patients out of which 69.4 per cent patients were treated without charging any cost.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz expressed his gratitude to the diabetic centre team and its supporters for raising awareness about this chronic disease which is a very common disease in every household nowadays. He assured all kind of support for this initiative and believed that such initiatives would alleviate poverty and improve the living standards of poor people.

Dr Asjad Hameed said that with the recognition and continuous support of like-minded people, 70 per cent of the construction work has been completed. He informed that 1 in 10 Pakistanis is diabetic and over 2 million Pakistanis are suffering from this disease and the number of diabetic patients is only increasing. For this purpose, the diabetic centre is frequently organising diabetes awareness and screening camps in all metropolis and rural areas for timely detection of diabetes.

Director Resource Mobilization Umer Kamal and Member Advisory Board Shaiq Tanveer also presented the updated status of Islamabad and thanked attendees and supporters for their cooperation to bring the diabetes center at this level.