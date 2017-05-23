New ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 pictures revealed!

New pictures from the much awaited ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 have surfaced and are enough to get us excited! We can’t wait for the season to begin (due on July 16, 2017) but for the time being let’s look at these exclusive photos while we wait for our ‘winter’ to arrive.

Daenerys’ dragons have become magnanimous in season 7 and ready for war in this jaw-dropping first-look battle image.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) either in a wintery Winterfell…

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) all grown up and looking fiercer than ever, mounted up and on the road….

Don’t know how we feel about this one though. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) guards Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) on the Iron Throne in the Great Hall…

Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) having a laugh on the set of Winterfell….

Last but not in any way the least, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) plot at Winterfell….