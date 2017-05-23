Nawaz wants unity among Muslims like western world

PM calls for accord among Islamic countries to eliminate terrorism

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday called for an accord among the Islamic countries to eliminate the menace of terrorism that was affecting the world peace.

“With a financial cost of around $120 billion and thousands of precious human lives, Pakistan has suffered a lot due to this scourge,” he said in an informal interaction with media persons accompanying him during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

As the Western world was uniting against terrorism, the Muslim world should also be on the same page to tackle this threat, said Nawaz who is in the Saudi kingdom to attend the first-ever Arab Islamic American Summit on terrorism.

He pointed out that Pakistan owing to its war against terrorism had curbed this menace to the large extent. To a question, he also said that Afghanistan should also wage a war against terrorism. About his interaction with US President Donald Trump during the summit, he said it was a good meeting.

During the summit, the prime minister had good interactions with some other leaders as well besides meetings with Saudi officials. Accompanied by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Adviser on National Security Nasser Janjua, Prime Minister Nawaz also paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) and pray for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The prime minister will leave for home on Tuesday (today).