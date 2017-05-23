Nandita Das showcases upcoming film, ‘Manto’ at Cannes

Actress-director Nandita Das showcased her upcoming film Manto at Cannes Film Festival on the second day. Nandita was accompanied by her lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

While talking to a news agency Nawazuddin said that it is an “experience that every actor needs to be a part of at least once in their lives.”

Of the screening, Nandita Das told a foreign newspaper: “It’s more of a curtain raiser. We’re taking a small break from our shoot to go to Cannes because I believe it’s a great platform.”

She looked ravishing in a gold linen jari sari by Anavila at the event.

“It’s a great festival and some of the world’s best movies are screened there every year. It’s special every time. Every actor, big or small, is respected there,” Nawazuddin told a foreign agency.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s previous films which have been screened in the sidebar section of Cannes are The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Miss Lovely, Liar’s Dice and Raman Raghav 2.0 .

Nandita Das has been a jury member at Cannes in the previous editions of the film festival. “We’ll be sharing the film, of course, for the sales agents and buyers, but have something special for the film goers and lovers at the festival,” she further said.

The first look of Manto was released in February:



Nandita Das also released a six-minute of footage of Nawazuddin as Manto:



The movie, ‘Manto’ is based on the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Actress Rasika Duggal plays the role of Manto’s wife, Safiyah Manto. Actor Rishi Kapoor also has a small role in the film.

Courtesy: NDTV