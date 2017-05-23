Murderers of Gulgee , wife sentenced for life

KARACHI: Additional Judicial Magistrate South on Tuesday a life sentence for two accused in the murder case of renowned artist Ismail Gulgee, his wife, and maid.

The murders took place 10 years ago, in December, 2007 when the three were found strangled to death at Gulgee’s home in the Clifton locality of Karachi following a burglary.

The court awarded three consecutive life sentences to the two accused, Akram and Anwar, who were both employed as domestic help at the Gulgee residence.

According to police, the bodies of the victims were three days old when they were found. Following the murders, Akram who was the driver of the couple and Anwar went missing, but were arrested from a local hotel two months later. A suitcase filled with Gulgee’s paintings were recovered from their possession.

Following the arrests, the prosecution maintained that the two accused had murdered the couple when they robbed the house, and killed the maid the following day when she appeared for work.