Melania Trump’s video of brushing away Donald Trump’s hand goes viral

As speculation continues to surround Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s marriage, another viral moment was created in Tel Aviv while the couple walked away from the aircraft and Melania was seen slapping her husband’s hand away when he reached out to hold hers.

Most of America feels the same, Melania pic.twitter.com/Ibde9GWm5u — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 22, 2017

In the past, another video got viral when Donald Trump behaved rudely with Melania at the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump’s first international trip is in full swing. He is currently visiting Israel after attending the US-Arab-Islamic Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will later be travelling to Europe.