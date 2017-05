Salman Abedi, 22, has been named by police as the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Abedi had not been identified by the coroner so no further details would be given, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

So far three victims have been named – eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Georgina Callander, thought to have been 18, and 28-year-old John Atkinson.

