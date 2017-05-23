Manchester Arndale shopping centre evacuated, witnesses hear ‘loud bang’

A shopping centre in Manchester, England, was evacuated and witnesses said they heard a “big bang” on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.

Scores of people ran away from the centre, a witness reportedly said.

Earlier, a fatal bomb blast shook the city in the early hours of Tuesday as an Ariana Grande concert ended. A total of 22 people died from the explosion whereas many were left injured.

The attack comes 21 years after the heart of Manchester’s shopping district was razed to the ground by a blast in June 1996 when the Provisional IRA planted 3,300 lbs of homemade explosives in a lorry.

Although the explosion was not fatal, it left more than 200 people injured.

Courtesy: Express