Lahore: UMT appoints Muhammad Aslam as new rector

LAHORE: The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has appointed Dr Muhammad Aslam, a nuclear scientist, as its new Rector.

He will be replacing the founding rector, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad. This was announced by the university administration during a press conference held on Monday.

Dr Aslam was the rector of the Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIES) from 2003 to 2016 and served as a second full-time rector of the same university for a total of four years.

Dr Aslam has been long associated with the academia. The government of Pakistan granted him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2013 for his services to the country.

According to the university management around 52 applications from highly competent and leading academicians were received in response to the advertisement that was put up for the post. ILM Trust Chairman Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad said the selection had been done transparently and asked for all the members of faculty and staff to fully support the new rector.


