Lahore: UMT appoints Muhammad Aslam as new rector

LAHORE: The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has appointed Dr Muhammad Aslam, a nuclear scientist, as its new Rector.

He will be replacing the founding rector, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad. This was announced by the university administration during a press conference held on Monday.

Dr Aslam was the rector of the Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIES) from 2003 to 2016 and served as a second full-time rector of the same university for a total of four years.

Dr Aslam has been long associated with the academia. The government of Pakistan granted him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2013 for his services to the country.