Karachi: 7 people drowned at Hawkes Bay, Do Darya

KARACHI: Four people drowned at Karachi’s Hawkes Bay beach on Tuesday while three more also lost their lives to the sea near the city’s Do Darya area on the same day, taking the toll of the dead to 13 people in one week.

According to details, four people had reportedly drowned at Karachi’s Hawkes Bay beach out of which the bodies of three had been recovered. One person’s body was still missing.

The names of the three individuals who had drowned are Hamza, Ejaz and Ali.

Later during the day, three other persons had drowned near the city’s Do Darya area, as the death toll rose to 7 on the same day.