ISPR rubbishes Indian claim of destroying Pakistani post along LoC

The Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected the Indian claims of destroying a Pakistani check post along the line of control Noshera sector
In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Director General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the Indian claim of destroying Pakistani checkpost along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pak Army on civilians across the border was false.
PR275/17
Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false.
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2017
Pingback: ISPR rubbishes Indian declare of destroying Pakistani publish alongside LOC | بغاوت