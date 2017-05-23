ISPR denies Indian claims of destroying Pak post on LoC

Pakistan Army on Tuesday denied claims made by Indian Army of destroying Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Indian claims of destroying Pakistan Army posts in Nowshera Sector is totally baseless and misleading.

“On the contrary, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation including heavy mortar and artillery fire on civil population in Bhimber Sector on 13 May which resulted in civilian casualties and damages to civil infrastructure”, the statement read.

In wake of Indian aggression, a befitting and stern response was mounted on Indian posts causing substantial losses to military men, according to ISPR.

“Notwithstanding, desire to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LOC, Pakistan Army remains undeterred and any misadventure by Indian Army would be responded with even greater force and strength.”

Earlier, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet: “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false.”

Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false.

Indian army had claimed it had fired and damaged Pakistani posts along the LoC.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit also denied the attack in Naushera sector and said he had not received any such report.

“This is nothing to brag about. It reinforces Pakistan’s contention that we need to resolve the issue peacefully,” Basit told Indian media.

He said Pakistan is ready to talk with India. “Why can’t the two countries have a comprehensive dialogue? Terrorism is an issue with which Pakistan has strong concerns… Pakistan is not shying away from discussions… Kashmir is the root cause of all our problems.”

Basit said Kashmir issue can only be resolved through the Shimla Agreement and talks were important.