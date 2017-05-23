Islamabad: 8 drug pushers detained, I.620 kg hashish seized

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday arrested eight drug pushers and recovered 1.620 kilogramme hashish and 50 litres liquor from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions from SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani for strict action against drug pushers, Islamabad police have launched a crackdown against such elements.

During this crackdown, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Tarnol police station along with police team arrested Gul andAyub Khan during special checking in area and recovered 1.035 kilogram hashish from them. Sub-Inspector Zahid Akhtar and ASI Muhammad Raees from Kohsar police station arrested Arif Adil Masih and Daud Khan for having 50 litres of liquor.

Sub-Inspectors Rafiullah and Shaukat Ali from Bhara Kahu police apprehended Sajid, Nazar and Nauman Gul for possessing a total of 435 grame hashish.

Meanwhile, ASI Tahir Abbas from Tarnol police arrested Nur Muhammad for having 30 bore pistol. Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmud from Secretariat police recovered 30 bore pistol from an accused Shafqat Mehmud.

ASIs Muhammad Nawaz and Qurban Ali from Noon police arrested Imran and Zahid for having one SMG gun and 12 bore gun. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Muneer from Nilore police arrested Faraz Khan for having a 30 bore pistol.