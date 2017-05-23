Inmates to be given good food during Ramzan

The Punjab government has made special arrangements for the inmates in 30 Jails, for the month of Ramzan. The funds for these arrangements will be provided by the government and the affluent individuals of the province.

IG jail Khana jat, Farooq Nazir, spoke to Pakistan Today and said that the government has arranged for the provision of Iftar and Sehr to the inmates in 30 jails. He added that the government has ensured that there will be no load shedding during taraweeh prayers or any other prayer so that the inmates could say their prayers in congregation. He said that the prisoners will be provided with milk and rooh afza along with delectable food during the month.

The IG said that foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of the jails. He added that the visit hours of the relatives of the inmates have also been changed. He further said that during the month all visitors will be respected and that the managements of all of the jails of the province have been guided to pay heed to their grievances.