New Delhi asks for consular access to arrested Indian citizen

ISLAMABAD: India has sought consular access to Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, an Indian national arrested in Pakistan on 19 May when he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, according to reports on Tuesday.

Islamabad police reportedly stopped a suspicious person at a check post in Sector F-8 area of Islamabad. He was later arrested after he failed to produce travel documents.

He was booked for illegal entry and stay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and sent to jail on judicial remand.

As per Indian media, Sheikh Nabi Ahmed resides in Jogeshwari (East) with his family. The address on Sheikh’s passport was of Jogeshwari (East) but according to the Meghwadi Police, Sheikh sold off his property almost five years ago and was residing in Jogeshwari (West).

Ahmed’s arrest has come at a time when the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities” against the country.