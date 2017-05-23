ICC to review security arrangements for Champions Trophy after terror attacks in Manchester

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has concerns regarding the Champions Trophy security after a blast in Manchester yesterday and work with the relevant authorities to review security measures for the upcoming Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup.

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the attack, the ICC said it will assess its security in line with the threat levels.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority.

“We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate – in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities – to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the statement read.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” the ICC statement added.

The ICC Champions Trophy matches will be played in England and Wales from June 1-18. London, Birmingham and Cardiff are the three venues where most of the action will take place.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester late Monday night.

Police said the attacker detonated the explosives shortly after 21:33 GMT at Manchester Arena, which has the capacity to hold 21,000 people.

Britain remains on its second-highest alert level of “severe”, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. British counter-terrorism police have said they are making on average an arrest every day in connection with suspected terrorism.