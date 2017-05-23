‘I don’t have to work. I work because it’s still my passion,’ says Nicole Kidman

For an A-list star who, as she says herself, does not have to work, Nicole Kidman has been pretty busy ahead of Cannes, appearing in three movies and a TV series screening at the film festival.
“I don’t have to work. I work because it’s still my passion, it’s the way in which I express myself,” she told a news conference after the screening of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of two Kidman movies competing for the Palme d’Or.
“I want to support people who are trying different things or have a very, very unique film-making style,” she said.
That certainly applies to The Killing of a Sacred Deer in which she plays the mother of children mysteriously struck with paralysis, which director Yorgos Lanthimos says is a comedy, but plays out much more like a horror film.
“I love to be asked to be in those things because that’s just where I am,” Kidman said. “I have always had that slightly rebel spirit where I have gone, ‘I don’t want to conform, I want to find a way not to.’ And that’s just who I am.”