‘I don’t have to work. I work because it’s still my passion,’ says Nicole Kidman

“I want to support people who are trying different things or have a very, very unique film-making style,” she said.

That certainly applies to The Killing of a Sacred Deer in which she plays the mother of children mysteriously struck with paralysis, which director Yorgos Lanthimos says is a comedy, but plays out much more like a horror film.

“I love to be asked to be in those things because that’s just where I am,” Kidman said. “I have always had that slightly rebel spirit where I have gone, ‘I don’t want to conform, I want to find a way not to.’ And that’s just who I am.”